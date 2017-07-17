Several lanes will be closed during a bridge rehabilitation project on I-244

TULSA, Okla. - Starting on Monday, several lanes will be closed along Interstate 244 during a bridge rehabilitation project.

ODOT is working on four bridges over the interstate at Memorial Dr., Harvard Ave., Pittsburg Ave. and Yale Ave. Officials say the work will impact traffic and cause delays.

Today at 9 a.m. crews will be closing the left lane of north and southbound Memorial Drive until Friday.

Also, two lanes of I-244 eastbound will be shut down between Harvard and Yale Avenue at 7 p.m. until Tuesday morning.

ODOT officials say the project is estimated around $9.4 million and is expected to be completed by summer 2018.

Work will include replacing the bridge decks and also substructure repairs. The bridges were built in 1967 and are considered structurally deficient.