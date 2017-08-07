An industrial area on Sheridan between 41st and 42nd was hit hard in the EF-2 tornado.

Many businesses are still cleaning up after the damage, including Ferguson Plumbing which lost its roof. The company recently spent millions of dollars on a new showroom, which was leveled during the tornado.

The company has security on the property to prevent any trespassing. They have a lot of expensive home appliances and products.

Two other businesses damaged nearby were the All Granite Marble Store and Oklahoma Disaster Restoration.

Across the street, the BOK technology center is missing part of its wall.

Crews were in the area repairing some of the light poles that were damaged early Monday morning.