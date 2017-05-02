WELEETKA, Okla. -- Dogs are suddenly dying in a small community in Okfuskee County, and their owners are now claiming that someone is poisoning them.
Alana Lowery said she came outside one morning in April and found her beloved dog, Miracle, and her four puppies dead in the front yard.
"They're not just dogs," she said. "They're family members. I just lost five of my family members."
Lowery said she struggled to figure out how her dogs died, but she said she saw foam coming from all their mouths that morning and found something blue near their food bowl. That led her to believe that someone may have put antifreeze in their food and poisoned her pets.
"There's not a day that goes by that that I don't think about them," Lowery said, wiping away tears.
She reported the deaths of her dogs to Weleetka police, and then another dog in her neighborhood turned up dead. Another woman in her neighborhood said she believes someone poisoned her dog as well. Neighbors found her dog in their yard last week foaming at the mouth.
Police are still investigating what happened, but Lowery is convinced someone in her town knows who intentionally hurt her dogs.
"Don't hide it. Don't defend for them," Lowery said. "This is serious because these are family members, and somebody's poisoning them."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Weleetka Police Department or the Okfuskee County Sheriff's Office.