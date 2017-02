OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. -- A total of seven people in Osage County are suing oil and gas companies for earthquake damage.

According to court documents, the group is suing at least 12 companies claiming they performed reckless and improper injection of large quantities of toxic wastewater.

The group claims companies were motivated by greed.

According to the lawsuit, at least three earthquakes caused cracks in walls and foundation.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: