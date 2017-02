TULSA -- Family and friends gathered to pay their respects to a Tulsa gym teacher who died from the flu Tuesday.

The funeral for Kristin Hutcherson took place Saturday afternoon at Southminister Presbyterian Church on Brookside.

RELATED: Services set for TPS Hoover Elementary teacher who died from flu

Hutcherson was later laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery. Hutcherson was named teacher of the year at Hoover Elementary and was known for starting the running club for students.

School officials say counseling services will be available for both students and teachers.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: