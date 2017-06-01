Series of suspicious house fires popped up overnight in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - After a series of suspicious house fires in west Tulsa, investigators believe someone intentionally set the houses on fire.

The first area firefighters were called out to was the 6000 block of West Charles Page Boulevard on Wednesday night around 11 p.m. Investigators said a church and a handful of vacant homes caught on fire.

Tulsa Police officers were searching for a black, Chevy pickup in connection to the fires.

Then, around 1 a.m. on Thursday firefighters responded to the 600 block of South 65th West Avenue where a boarded up house caught on fire.

No one was inside any of the homes; however, a firefighter was injured battling the flames.

