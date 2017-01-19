Senior citizen in Tulsa County dies from flu virus, according to new State Health Department numbers

TULSA CO. - Health officials say one people died from the flu in the last week.

One person over the age of 65 in Tulsa County died from the virus.

This is the sixth flu-related deaths in Oklahoma this season.

Officials say a total of 311 people have been hospitalized or died from the flu since September 1st, 2016.

Health officials say the best prevention against the flu is to receive the vaccine.

The flu vaccine can keep you from getting the flu, make the illness less severe if you do get it, and keep you from spreading the virus to family and other people.

