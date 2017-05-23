Semi truck removed after getting stuck under bridge near 31st Street and Yale

1:33 PM, May 23, 2017
TULSA -- A semi truck has been removed after getting stuck Tuesday afternoon after when the driver crashed into the Broken Arrow Expressway bridge near 31st Street.

The crash was near East 31st Street and Yale.

Crews worked to remove the truck.

No injuries were reported.

