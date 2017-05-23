Semi truck removed after getting stuck under bridge near 31st Street and Yale

Cloudy
HI: 65°
LO: 51°
TULSA -- A semi truck has been removed after getting stuck Tuesday afternoon after when the driver crashed into the Broken Arrow Expressway bridge near 31st Street.
The crash was near East 31st Street and Yale.
Crews worked to remove the truck.
Crews are working to move truck. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/yzz6pKx4Qs— Corley Peel (@CorleyPeel_KJRH) May 23, 2017
No injuries were reported.
