Secretary of State Mike Hunter named Oklahoma's new attorney general

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Secretary of State Mike Hunter was named the new state attorney general on Monday by Gov. Mary Fallin.

The appointment comes after former attorney general Scott Pruitt resigned when he was made the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Hunter was an assistant attorney general to Pruitt before being named as secretary of state in 2015.

“Mike understands the law and has a thorough understanding of state government, which will serve him and the state well,” said Fallin. “Mike also understands the importance of public service and he will be a tremendous advocate to protect the basic legal rights for Oklahomans.”

