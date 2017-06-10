Second TCSO detention officer arrested in as many weeks
10:25 AM, Jun 10, 2017
TULSA - For the second time in two weeks, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested one of their own.
Detention Officer Kevin Mayo was arrested Friday for possession of contraband in a jail, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule II drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mayo has been employed with TCSO for a little more than three months. He has been placed on administrative leave without pay.
On June 2, TCSO arrested detention officer Rickardo Williams for sexual battery, the charges stemming from allegations that Williams touched inmates inappropriately.