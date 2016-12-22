Second man arrested in City of Tulsa embezzlement case

TULSA - A second suspect accused of embezzling from the City of Tulsa is arrested by Tulsa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday night.

Douglas Reinholtz was taken into custody on a warrant for his arrest. He is the second person arrested in two days concering illegal use of City of Tulsa credit cards.

Ronnie Smith was booked Tuesday and is accused of embezzling more than $135,000 from the city. Reinholtz is accused of buying items for about $21,000 on a city card over a period of time.

Both are former employees of the City of Tulsa.

