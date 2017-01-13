TPD: Search for third east Tulsa hit-and-run suspect ongoing; two arrested

TULSA - Tulsa police say the search continues for a third suspect in a hit-and-run and possible stolen car incident in east Tulsa on Friday morning that turned into a carjacking.

Authorities say they were called to the 3400 block of 129th E. Ave. Friday morning to investigate an accident and they arrested two of three suspects who were believed to be driving a stolen vehicle. When the accident occurred, police say a third suspect got away by carjacking another vehicle.

A TPD spokesperson says the search for the accused carjacker continues.

2 Works for You will continue to update this story as new details emerge.

