Search for Samantha Puckett to happen Saturday

TULSA -- A monthly search is set to happen this Saturday for Samantha Puckett, who disappeared last November.

The wind barely creates a breeze, creating a beautiful sound from the wind chimes.

It's a sound that's only in Cherie and Paul Puckett's backyard. They're about to tell a story that you may have heard before.

"We're going to definitely continue to have searches until we find her," Paul Puckett said.

His daughter, Samantha, would have turned 30 this past January. She vanished on November 7, 2016.

"You seem like you're OK, but you're really not," Samantha's father said.

Samantha's parents say she was in an abusive relationship for seven years. They say their daughter's boyfriend beat her constantly.

"He kept a body bag in the living room the last year and told her it was for her," Samantha's mother Cherie said.

A month after Samantha's disappearance, police served a search warrant at her boyfriend's home only to find him dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"We always hope to find her," Puckett said.

Saturday will be the third search the Pucketts have organized. They're hoping and praying for a miracle.

"It would mean the beginning of the end," Samantha's father said.

The search will take place in wooded areas near Apache and Utica, near the home Samantha shared with her boyfriend.

"You don't give up, you're a parent," Samantha's mother said.

The Pucketts will search until they bring Samantha home, until then they'll hear her voice through the wind chimes.

The Central U.S. Missing Persons Task Force along with Tulsa Police Homicide Detectives are working this case. The investigation remains open. If you'd like to help search this Saturday, meet at Anderson Elementary School at 9:30 a.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: