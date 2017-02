BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public's help searching for a teen they say went missing in February of 2016.

The center says now 16-year-old Tysheona Lyles went missing from Broken Arrow on February 11 of 2016.

According to officials, Lyles may travel to areas in Tulsa. Lyles is described as 5 feet tall weighing 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on Lyles' whereabouts is asked to call the Broken Arrow Police Department at 918-259-8400.

