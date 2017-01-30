Vigil held for Sapulpa homicide victims killed at convenience store

SAPULPA, Okla. -- A vigil was held Sunday night, for the two men murdered at a Sapulpa convenience store last week.

The girlfriend of one of the murder victims called the vigil tonight at 7:23 pm. The exact time someone shot and killed two men at the convenience store last week. She said the vigil was about celebrating the victims lives, and acknowledging all victims of gun violence.



“He could lift you up when you’re feeling down, just everyday stuff that would make you feel better,” said Girlfriend of Homicide Victim Catina Cutting.



Catina Cutting said it’s been a tough week, trying to understand why someone would murder her longtime boyfriend Bob Fields, and conveince store owner, Mohid Khandker.



“I haven’t really absorbed any of it yet. It’s just been unreal,” said Khandker.



People gathered at Kelly Lane park, lighting candles and singing songs in honor of both men who police say were shot and killed inside Khandker’s store.

Group singing Amazing Grace out of respect for homicide victims. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/gvyH5pL9Tm — Corley Peel (@CorleyPeel_KJRH) January 30, 2017

Former employee shares kind words about store owner and customer shot and killed last week. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/GGv2FVH5HR — Corley Peel (@CorleyPeel_KJRH) January 30, 2017



“I just thought I had to come out and do something, I just felt obligated,” said Customer Charles Johnson.

Devoted customers of Khandker, also showed up to pay their respects.



“He was just a super nice person, treated everybody right,” said Johnson.



Cutting said she’s grateful police have the accused killer, Heath Haney, behind bars. She said she’ll never forget her boyfriend’s fun sense of humor and hopes people will know not to take their loved ones for granted.

“Just love everybody don’t hold any regrets for anything, just live everyday like it’s your last day,” said Cutting.

Sapulpa Arvest Bank has set up accounts for both of the victims families. To donate you can call (918) 631-1024.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: