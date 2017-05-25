Sapulpa teacher's certification suspended after police find heroin, needles inside purse

SAPULPA, Okla. -- The Oklahoma State Board of Education has suspended the teaching certificate of a Sapulpa teacher discovered to be in possession of heroin and needles.

The board held an emergency meeting Thursday that resulted in the suspension of Megan Sloan’s teaching certificate.

Earlier in May, Sloan was arrested after police found needles and heroin in her purse at school.

Sloan was also accused of pawning school items such as iPads, computers and taking $125 in field trip money.

Police say Sloan later used the cash to buy drugs and gas.

