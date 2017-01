SAPULPA, Okla. -- New details have been released after a double homicide at a Sapulpa convenience store.

After reviewing video, police say it appears a man entered the store and immediately went behind the clerk, Mohid Khandker, and shot him in the head.

The video then shows the man going to the cash register, according to an affidavit.

RELATED: Person of interest in custody after double homicide in Sapulpa

A few moments later, video shows Robert Fields entering the store. The suspect then approached Fields and immediately shot him in the face, according to the document.

Police say after still images were released to local media, several people called identifying the man as Heath Haney, 37.

According to the affidavit, one of the callers who identified Haney was his mother.

Haney was arrested Monday after deputies were called to a burglary in progress in Eucha, Oklahoma.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: