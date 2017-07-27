Sapulpa veteran said he's one paycheck away from homelessness, writes letter as last hope

SAPULPA, OKLA. -- A local veteran is afraid of the future after receiving an eviction notice on his front door.

Often times we see men and women holding signs saying they're disabled or homeless veterans in need, and we hear the cries of veterans nationwide who say they need help.

In 2015 the United States Department of Veteran Affairs calculated almost 22 million veterans throughout the country.

4 million of them received veteran disability checks and hundreds of thousands getting pensions and benefits.

A couple of weeks ago a man wrote 2 Works For You a letter without a name but the title "Soon to be Homeless, Disabled Veteran."

In it he said reaching out was his last hope.

"I have watched 2 news for years and seen the way they help people."

William Crossland proudly wears the letters USA across his chest.

"I don't have a computer or an internet or an email that's why I wrote it down on paper."

But his service in the seventies left him disabled, and 40 years later, his home crumbling at its core.

"I hate asking people for anything, you know. If I can't do it myself. But sometimes..."

His confidence cracked when he found an eviction notice on his door a few weeks ago.

His lost his job two years ago and now lives off of his wife's disability checks.

To try and keep his home he spent money he didn't have making blanket repairs.

But there's still a half of his house he can't use, confining himself, his wife and 5-year-old daughter to his kitchen and the room behind it.

"I'm afraid if I was to pass away that they would have to live here for the rest of their lives."

He said no one told him about the benefits veteran organizations were eligible for.

But he called every organization imaginable except for one.

If it’s a situation where he can't pay his rent or house payment we can usually help him with that," said Tulsa American Legion Commander Rick ...

The Legion Post 1 said people walk through its doors with similar stories daily, and if they have the money to give they give it.

But if they don't they find the person who does.

"I just always thought I'd be able to take care of my own," Crossland said.

He said finding a stable place to live is a priority, but more than anything he wants to give his daughter a better life.

“I said some day I’ll have enough money to take you to McDonalds. I'm sorry, that's hard to say.”

But his pride for his country still waves in front of the house he knows he may lose.

"I'm hoping my letter finds you before we get evicted."

While he prays the home of the brave can find a stable home for him.

2 Works for You did connect Crossland with Tulsa's American Legion, he said he'd call us and give us an update on what happens.

