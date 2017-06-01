Sapulpa boy, 13, dies in tragic accident involving horse, officials say

SAPULPA -- The Creek County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate on Tuesday night after a 13-year-old Sapulpa boy was believed to have been accidentally dragged to death by his horse.

Cash Lawrence, 13, went for a ride on the horse at about 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Official said the horse came back alone at about 8 p.m.



The boy's mother went looking for him and called the Creek County Sheriff’s Office at about 8:30 p.m.



Creek County Officials searched the area as did the Tulsa Police Department helicopter.



A relative found the boy's body in a wooded area within 10 minutes of the start of a grid search.



The body was sent to the Medical Examiner's Office, which is expected to have a cause of death in the next few days.



“It’s just a tragedy. The boy had been riding horses since he was able to walk. He wanted to be a bull rider,” officials said.

