Tulsa County issues Silver Alert for Thomas G. Harvey, 84, of Sand Springs
10:40 AM, Jan 25, 2017
5 hours ago
Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating an elderly Tulsa County man who has been missing since yesterday afternoon.
No one has been able to reach 84-year-old Thomas G. Harvey of Sand Springs since 2:30 pm Tuesday. Harvey takes medication for dementia. That medication was located at his home.
Harvey drives a gray, 2012 Chevy Colorado with Oklahoma License plate: 325-JFL. If you see Mr. Harvey or his vehicle, please contact TCSO dispatch immediately at 918-596-5600.
He is known to frequent Woody’s Corner off of Highway 412 and Prue Road/209th West Ave. His girlfriend lives in Broken Arrow. We ask people in these areas to keep a close eye out for the missing man and his vehicle.