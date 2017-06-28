Police: Sand Springs McDonald's scammed; scammer told manager to empty the cash register

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -- Police in Sand Springs are investigating after they say a scammer tried to steal money from the store.

According to police, the restaurant received a phone call Tuesday morning from someone posing as a corporate McDonald’s employee asking for money.

The caller told the store’s manager that the district manager was under investigation and because of the investigation they needed him to empty the cash register and the safe.

The caller then told the manager to use the cash to buy prepaid cards and meet the alleged corporate employee in a parking lot to drop them off.

An assistant manager was sent to conduct the drop.

“They probably try to make it believable or do try to scare them into thinking oh my god this is serious and they act on impulse instead of using their brain,” said Captain Todd Enzbrenner with Sand Springs Police.

The manager called police when the assistant manager didn’t return for several hours. Police were able to get the cards canceled so the money wasn’t stolen.

Sand Springs Police say the caller blocked their phone number, making it nearly impossible to pursue any leads in the case.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: