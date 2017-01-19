Samson lays off 66 workers; about one-third of staff in Tulsa

TULSA - Samson Resources has laid off 66 workers in cutbacks in the Tulsa offices, the company president confirms Thursday.

That number would comprise one-third of the workforce of that company in Tulsa.

Samson's president and CEO Andrew Kidd said it is not all bad news and wanted to calm the remaining work force.

"We are pleased that our continued dialogue with creditors has culminated in a solution agreed to by all parties and look forward to completing the restructuring in the near term with a sustainable financial structure in place," said Kidd.

Samson filed bankruptcy in 2016.

The company was bought by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. in New York back in 2011, but is owned by the creditors.

