Safari Joe's H2O gearing up for Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics of Oklahoma

10:24 AM, Feb 9, 2017
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is gearing up for the 2017 Polar Plunge at Safari Joe's H2O to raise money for the Special Olympics of Oklahoma. The Activity Pool will be filled with approximately 250,000 gallons of water for the event Feb. 11.

Filling the Activity Pool for the Polar Plunge at Safari Joes H2O

Are you ready for this year's Polar Plunge?

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is, and they're gearing up for the 2017 Polar Plunge to raise money for the Special Olympics of Oklahoma. The statewide goal is to raise $300,000. Register or donate here.

The plunge will happen at Safari Joe's H2O at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

2017 Oklahoma Polar Plunge dates and locations are:

  • Feb. 11 - Tulsa and Norman
  • Feb. 16 - Okmulgee
  • Feb. 18 - Poteau, Tahlequah and Lawton
  • Feb. 25 - Oklahoma City
  • March 4 - Enid, McAlester and Fun Country in Ada

What does it take to fill up the activity pool at Safari Joes?

The Activity Pool is normally filled to 10 feet during summer operating hours, but for the Polar Plunge it will be filled with approximately 8 feet of water. It will take between 220,000 and 250,000 gallons of water and around 24 hours to fill the pool.

The 2017 plunge won't be anything like it was was in 2015. Yikes. That looks cold.

