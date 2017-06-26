Rose petal trail leads to Oklahoma attempted murder suspect

YUKON, Okla. (AP) -- Oklahoma deputies following a tip say a trail of rose petals led them to a bathtub and a man suspected of trying to kill two relatives by burning them in their trailer.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West says 53-year-old Stacey Durrett was arrested hours after the June 20 fire. Authorities say Durrett told them he had hired a prostitute and that the rose petals were to "spice up the atmosphere" at the hotel in in Yukon.

Durrett remains jailed and faces charges of attempted murder and arson. It was unclear whether he has an attorney.

An arrest report says Durrett set fire to the trailer and tied the door shut. His two cousins were able to escape.

The report says Durrett believed one cousin was responsible for Durrett losing his job.

