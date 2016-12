ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. -- The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is offering a $5,000 reward for information after several puppies were found dead.

Officials with the Rogers County Sheriff's Office says someone allegedly set several puppies on fire.

A hunter later found the charred remains of the puppies, say authorities. The OAA says the puppies were placed in a kennel and burned.

Anyone with information is asked to call 918-341-3620.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: