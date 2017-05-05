Rogers County Sheriff's Office posts letter, defends Officer Betty Shelby ahead of trial

Fair
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. -- The Rogers County Sheriff posted a statement on Facebook Thursday in defense of Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby.
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton says Officer Betty Shelby “went to work serving and protecting the citizens of Tulsa.”
Walton says he “prays that justice will somehow come out of this mess.”
Read Walton’s full statement below:
Shelby is facing a manslaughter charge for the death of Terence Crutcher in 2016.
