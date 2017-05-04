Rogers County chase ends in Tulsa

Fair
HI: 69°
LO: 50°
Tulsa--
Rogers County deputies and Tulsa Police are looking for a suspect following a chase which began in Catoosa but ended in Tulsa.
Rogers County deputies say they tried to pull over a car around 1:30 AM Thursday at Pine and 161st East Avenue for driving without taillights.
They say the driver took off, leading them on three-mile-long pursuit on Pine street while blowing through multiple traffic lights and stop signs.
The chase ended when the car wrecked at Pine and Highway 169.
Deputies say the driver abandoned the car and ran on foot. Tulsa police responded to help with the search, but weren't able to find the suspect.
