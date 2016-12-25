Rogers County authorities investigating horrific animal abuse case; $5k reward
6:02 PM, Dec 24, 2016
ROGERS COUNTY - The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of someone who performed one of the most heinous acts of animal abuse in Rogers County.
The Rogers County Sheriff's Office in investigating a case near Oologah in a rural area of the county. A hunter in the area came across a kennel that was full of deceased puppies that had been set on fire.
Under state law, this act would be considered a state felony violation of animal cruelty. If you have any information about this case, you are urged to call the Rogers County Sheriff's Crime Tip Hotline at 918-341-3620. Your call will be confidential.