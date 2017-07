Rocky, the beaver kit rescued from a boat slip last year, has died of natural causes.

Oklahoma Aquarium caretakers became concerned Saturday when Rocky refused to eat during the 11:00 feed.

Staff members sought emergency veterinary care, as Rocky’s condition appeared to be deteriorating rapidly.

Unfortunately, efforts to revive Rocky were in vain and he died late Saturday afternoon.

Channel 2 will bring you the latest on-air, online and through our 2 Works for You App.