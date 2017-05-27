Rocklahoma delays Saturday shows due to weather threat

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 27 at 7:10PM CDT expiring May 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Nowata, Washington

Areal Flood Advisory issued May 27 at 6:14PM CDT expiring May 27 at 9:15PM CDT in effect for: Craig, Ottawa

Tornado Watch issued May 27 at 4:02PM CDT expiring May 28 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington

Tornado Watch issued May 27 at 4:01PM CDT expiring May 28 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Garvin, Hughes, Johnston, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole

Areal Flood Watch issued May 27 at 2:47PM CDT expiring May 28 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, Wagoner

Flood Advisory issued May 27 at 1:39PM CDT expiring May 27 at 9:39PM CDT in effect for: Muskogee