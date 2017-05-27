Rocklahoma delays Saturday shows due to weather threat

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 65°
Rocklahoma has delayed Saturday shows due to severe weather expected to move through the area.
Attendees of the festival have been asked to leave the festival grounds and seek shelter.
Officials with Rocklahoma said they would provide updates via social media.
