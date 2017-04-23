Rockets' Beverley fined $25,000 for confronting Thunder fan

2:42 PM, Apr 23, 2017
2:44 PM, Apr 23, 2017

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 23: Patrick Beverley #2 of the Houston Rockets reacts during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on February 23, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jonathan Bachman
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The NBA has fined Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 for confronting a fan after Game 3 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The league announced the fine about two hours before Game 4 tipped off Sunday.

Beverley had two incidents with the same fan Friday night in Oklahoma City. Video shows Beverley falling in front of the fan in the first half of the game, then getting up and pointing at him before teammate Nene redirected him.

Beverley also exchanged words with the fan after the game. The NBA specifically mentioned the postgame incident as the one for which Beverley was fined.

Houston leads the series 2-1. Beverley is the primary player responsible for guarding NBA scoring champion Russell Westbrook.

