Robbery victim bites suspect

Tulsa, Okla--

Police say a victim bit his attacker during an armed robbery.

Officers responded to the Columbia Condos near 21st and Garnett around 9:30 PM Monday for a shooting call.

They say a man had approached two other men working on a pickup in the parking lot, and asked for money.

Investigators say when the victims refused, the suspect pulled out a revolver and demanded their wallets.

They say the suspect pistol-whipped one man as he was reaching to hand over his wallet. That's when the other victim grabbed the suspect's arm, causing him to fire four rounds. Two bullets hit the truck in the scuffle.

At one point, the victim bit the robber's hand, forcing him to drop the gun. The suspect then ran to a waiting SUV driven by a woman, and left the scene.

The victims weren't seriously hurt, and avoided being hit by the gunfire.

