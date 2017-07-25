Rob Lowe appears on The Tonight Show, tells tale of alleged 'wood ape' encounter

Actor Rob Lowe appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, where he discussed his new show, "The Lowe Files."
Lowe said he saw a bigfoot-like creature, which he described as a wood ape, in the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas.
Listen to him discuss the encounter below:
"We found ourselves two hundred miles in the Ozark Mountains, where no human being would ever be at 3 o'clock in the morning, surrounded by creatures that were making this noise, which was kind of like, 'Oo, oo, oh, oh.' I'm just saying," Lowe said.