Report: Thunder linked to Carmelo Anthony in possible trade

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma City Thunder may be involved in talks to acquire Carmelo Anthony from the New York Knicks, according to a report from The Ringer's Bill Simmons.

Have a scoop - OKC and Carmelo are officially circling each other. OKC's Troy Weaver recruited Melo to Cuse + has known him since DMV days. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 24, 2017

Troy Weaver, who is the Thunder's assistant general manager, was an assistant coach at Syracuse when Anthony won a national title with the team.

Anthony, 33, has been involved in trade talks as he looks to be traded to a contender. Recent reports have indicated that he prefers to be traded to the Houston Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers.

It is unclear who Oklahoma City would trade to acquire Anthony.

A trade for Anthony would mark the second blockbuster deal of the offseason for the Thunder, after the team traded Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis to the Indiana Pacers for Paul George.

During the 2016-17 season, Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star, averaged 22.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

