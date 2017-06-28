Report: Oklahoma's rural roads, bridges among nation's worst
11:53 AM, Jun 28, 2017
Share Article
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- A new report from a national transportation group says Oklahoma's rural roads and bridges are among the 10 worst in the nation.
The Oklahoman reports that TRIP researchers say 16 percent of Oklahoma's rural bridges are substandard. That's the seventh highest rate in the nation.
They also say 22 percent of Oklahoma's rural roads are also in poor condition and rank 10th worst rate in the nation.
Oklahoma AAA spokesman Chuck Mai says the Legislature needs to help fund the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma Executive Director Gene Wallace says counties have invested about $900 million to improve roads and bridges over the last 12 years. He estimates it will take about $3 to $4 billion to make a difference.