Renovations set to begin on historic downtown Tulsa Club building

TULSA -- Renovations are set to begin on the Tulsa Club building, one of the oldest art-deco structures downtown, which officially closed its doors in 1994.

The building, equipped with dining areas, living quarters, a gym and various lounges, was built in 1927 and served as a destination for Oklahoma oil and business tycoons.

It was closed in 1994 and has fallen into disrepair over the years. The building was declared a public nuisance in 2008 after it had been cited for multiple code violations for multiple fires, theft, graffiti and vandalism.

Watch the following video about the Tulsa Club building:

The building was sold at a public auction in 2013, and was bought by the Tulsa-based Ross Group in 2015. In the renovation, the building will be transformed into a 97-room Hilton-brand hotel with a ballroom and lease and event space.

Historic tax credits and a six-year tax abatement will be used to complete the renovations, which are expected to cost $16 million and be completed by the end of 2018.

Renovations are set to begin in the next few months, according to the City of Tulsa.

