Red Cross helping Tulsa homeowner who lost house in large fire; cause under investigation

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a west Tulsa home.

Fire crews were called to the 5900 block of West 4th Place before 2 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. The homeowner was inside at the time of the fire, but she escaped safely before crews arrived.

One of the biggest challenges for firefighters was trying to establish a water supply because there were no fire hydrants near the home.

They finally put a stop to the fire and battled hotspots for a couple of hours.

Now, the Red Cross is helping the homeowner with food and shelter.