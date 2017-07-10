Records show lobbyists spent $550,000 on Oklahoma officials

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Oklahoma Ethics Commission records show lobbyists have spent nearly $550,000 on state officials over the past year.

The Oklahoman reports the money was spent on items including gifts, food and awards. It doesn't include the amount spent on campaign donations.

Records show lobbyists spent $36,000 on gifts for lawmakers, state executives and their staff. Some recipients received rounds of golf, concert tickets and college football tickets. Almost $10,000 was also spent on basketball tickets for legislators and their staff.

Republican Sen. Greg Treat received the most gifts, which included sports tickets and concert tickets.

Records also show a large sum was also spent on food and drinks. From June 2016 to May 2017, $237,000 was spent on individual meals and catered events.

