Re-zoning of a parking lot on Brookside could leave around 30 less parking spaces

TULSA -- Soon there could be one less parking lot on Brookside.

Dale Williams, the owner of a parking lot on East 34th Street, wants to convert his land to a home for himself and an office building for his consulting group. He has applied to have his land rezoned so he can convert it.

Williams thinks his development of the land could benefit Brookside.

"We are taking a lot out of contention that could ultimately be another restaurant bar or commercial use that would create a lot of traffic," Williams explained.

Susan Miller, director of land development services for Incog, said Williams plans do follow the building code for the Brookside development.

But, neighbors are concerned that adding office space and eliminating the almost 30 parking spots will force more cars to park on the street in front of their homes.

But the parking lot Williams has on his land now is private property, not public parking.

"With my small office, we are going to provide 12 parking spaces and we will never use all of those at the same time," Williams explained. "We will be putting zero load on the street and no parking in front of people's homes."

Brookside is filled with restaurants and shops that attract crowds. Even though people are not supposed to park in Williams' lot, they do.

Several business owners expressed concerns that the parking situation in the area will turn customers away.

"The unique feeling of Brookside kind of disappears at some point," Jeff Stunkard, owner of Purple Glaze, said. "I don't think it has yet, but the more development the quicker that will happen."

Williams' plans went before the planning commission last week and were recommended for approval. The Tulsa Council has the final say.