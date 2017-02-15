Randy Wallace, man questioned by Tulsa Police on Live PD show, to hold press conference

TULSA - The man who was questioned by Tulsa Police about being a gang member during the live broadcast of the A&E show "Live PD" will talk to the media Wednesday.

A video of Randy Wallace being questioned by a Tulsa police officer has gotten more than 70,000 views on Facebook and it has been shared more than 1,200 times.

Wallace is clearly upset with the officer for labeling him as being a member of a gang.

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum announced on his Facebook page Monday that the contract with Live PD will not be renewed and Tulsa Police Department will no longer be featured on the show.

Wallace will speak, alongside We The People Oklahoma, at 10 a.m. Watch a live stream of the presser here:

