QuikTrip employee hit with chain, suspect gets away with money

TULSA -- Police are investigating after a QuikTrip robbery Friday morning.

The robbery took place on East 21st Street around 5 in the morning.

Police say the suspect entered the store and hit the clerk with a chain. The suspect then fled the scene with money.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

