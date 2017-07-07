QuikTrip employee hit with chain, suspect gets away with money

7:02 AM, Jul 7, 2017
2 hours ago

Police are investigating after a QuikTrip robbery Friday morning.

The robbery took place on East 21st Street around 5 in the morning.

Police say the suspect entered the store and hit the clerk with a chain. The suspect then fled the scene with money.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

