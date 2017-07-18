Public workshops scheduled for Peoria Bus Rapid Transit route

TULSA -- Four public workshops are scheduled this week in which citizens will be able to comment on station design concepts for Aero, which is the Peoria Bus Rapid Transit route.

The schedule for the workshops is as follows:

South Tulsa Downtown Tulsa

Tuesday, July 18 Wednesday, July 19

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Spirit Life Church Denver Avenue Station

5345 S. Peoria Ave. 319 S. Denver Ave.

North Tulsa Central Tulsa

Tuesday, July 18 Wednesday, July 19

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Rudisill Regional Library Cyntergy Community Space, First Floor

1520 N. Hartford Ave. 810 S. Cincinnati Ave.

The Aero route will bring faster public transit and will service Peoria Avenue from East 54th Street North to East 81st and South Lewis Avenue.

