Public workshops scheduled for Peoria Bus Rapid Transit route

7:20 PM, Jul 17, 2017
The City of Tulsa and transit leaders are unveiling a new bus route that's expected to bring better service to the city. 2 Works for You Reporter Gitzel Puente was live from Brookside.

TULSA -- Four public workshops are scheduled this week in which citizens will be able to comment on station design concepts for Aero, which is the Peoria Bus Rapid Transit route.

The schedule for the workshops is as follows:

South Tulsa                                                               Downtown Tulsa

Tuesday, July 18                                                         Wednesday, July 19

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.                                                 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Spirit Life Church                                                        Denver Avenue Station

5345 S. Peoria Ave.                                                    319 S. Denver Ave.

North Tulsa                                                                Central Tulsa

Tuesday, July 18                                                         Wednesday, July 19

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.                                                  5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Rudisill Regional Library                                             Cyntergy Community Space, First Floor

1520 N. Hartford Ave.                                                 810 S. Cincinnati Ave.

The Aero route will bring faster public transit and will service Peoria Avenue from East 54th Street North to East 81st and South Lewis Avenue.

