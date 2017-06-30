Public Service Company of Oklahoma files application to raise prices

TULSA -- Friday, the Public Service Company filed an application with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to increase prices.

PSO is requesting that its prices increase by $156 million, or roughly 11 percent. PSO says the price hike would raise the typical residential customer’s electrical bill by 50 cents per day.

The updated prices would reflect costs of investments in PSO’s system to strengthen the electric grid, according to a press release.

“The price adjustment request reflects more than $625 million of new investments PSO has made in the system, which aren’t included in current prices,” said PSO.

“PSO is committed to investing in a stronger, smarter and cleaner energy grid, and providing customers the highest quality, safe and efficient service they rely on to power their homes and businesses,” said Stuart Solomon, PSO president and chief operating officer. “At the same time, we’re working to be as efficient as possible and will continue to provide excellent power reliability at prices that remain significantly below national averages.”

