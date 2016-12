TULSA - PSO says about 1,900 customers lost power in midtown Tulsa Friday evening.

Crews are repairing a broken cross arm and a wire down in the 1300 block of South Sandusky Avenue. It happened around 5:30 p.m.

PSO says power has been restored all but 56 of the affected customers. They hope to have all power restored and repairs made by 10 p.m.

Tulsa police say a fuse to a transformer blew in the same area. PSO says this was likely a result of the broken cross arm and wire down that caused the outage.

