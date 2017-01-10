Pryor Police: Black tar heroin a growing problem; police make two heroin arrests in one week

PRYOR, Okla. -- Police say crystal meth and prescription pills are the most common drugs found in Pryor, but now they say black tar heroin is a growing concern.

In the past week, Pryor Police made two separate arrests for possession of black tar heroin.

Derryl Sword says it’s scary knowing this type of drug is making its way into smaller communities. “As they’re making other drugs harder to get the means to make, I think heroin and different things are going to come back and see their way around the area.”

Police say black tar heroin is the cheaper version of heroin.

Heroin makes its way into Pryor with Police making 2 heroin busts in one week. Police say this is unusual for Pryor. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/RSJjTtcbTd — Corley Peel (@CorleyPeel_KJRH) January 10, 2017

“Black tar heroin is just more of a cut down of the actual powder heroin. Powder heroin is a lot more stronger, a lot more potent,” says Pryor Police Detective Doug Barham.

According to police, drug users in the area normally choose pills or crystal meth, but investigators say heroin has become easier to get.

“A lot of times from Mexico, coming across the border. A lot of the cartel’s are bringing it up and which is coming through the pipeline up through Dallas and up to Tulsa and it’s being distributed out to the smaller communities from there,” says Barham.

Detective Barham says the department’s biggest concern is the number of teens turning to the drug.

Sword says he wishes something could be done to stop the drug epidemic. “I think anything we can do to help our children stay away from drugs or and educate them about drugs is a great thing.”

For more information on opioids in Oklahoma click here.

