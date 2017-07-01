Pryor PD, Oklahoma Highway Patrol involved in pursuit with shots fired

PRYOR, Okla. - Pryor Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol in high speed pursuit in Mayes County; two suspects in custody, according to authorities.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a vehicle with a female driver and a male passenger were being chased on 570 Road just west of Pryor on Saturday afternoon when the passenger fired four shots. It was not clear at whom the shots were fired.

The pursuit wound up in a cornfield near 570 Road and according to authorities, two suspects were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported in the chase.

