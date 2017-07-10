Prosecutor: Still no decision to retry ex-Tulsa officer Shannon Kepler

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- An Oklahoma prosecutor says he has not decided whether to try a former Tulsa police officer a fourth time on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of his daughter's boyfriend.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said Monday he remains disappointed a third mistrial was declared in the trial of Shannon Kepler and is exploring "all options" in continuing prosecution of Kepler prior to a scheduled Aug. 1 hearing.

Kepler was charged in the August 2014 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jeremy Lake shortly after Lake began dating Kepler's 18-year-old daughter. Kepler told investigators he acted in self-defense because he thought Lake was armed, but no weapon was found at the scene.

The mistrial was declared Friday after the jury reported being deadlocked 6-6 following four hours of deliberations.

