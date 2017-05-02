President Trump appoints Oklahoma's Gov. Fallin as co-chair of Council of Governors

12:46 PM, May 2, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday appointed Oklahoma governor Mary Fallin as co-chair of the Council of Governors.

Fallin joins nine other governors on the bipartisan council, which focuses on issues related to the National Guard, homeland security and disaster response.

“It is an honor to have been named co-chair of the Council of Governors by President Trump,” said Fallin. “As a previous chair of the National Governors Association, I look forward to continuing my excellent working relationships with the other governors to provide suggestions and solutions on national security matters. I know, as a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, that finding effective answers to homeland security efforts in our states is critical.”

