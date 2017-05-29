President Donald Trump honors fallen Oklahoma soldier killed in Afghanistan

TULSA -- One of Oklahoma's own was honored Monday in Washington by President Donald Trump.

From Collinsville, Specialist Chris Horton's memory was cast across Arlington National Cemetery as the president spoke of his bravery and patriotism.

The sound of taps embraced those who've suffered loss. But those who suffer, stood dignified, showcasing the memories of those who served.

"We are joined today by the wife of Specialist Christopher Horton," President Donald Trump said.

Chris is a true patriot from Collinsville, who laid down his life in September of 2011 .He was killed by small arms fire while serving in Afghanistan.

Although his sacrifice cannot be repaid, his honor lives on.

"In 2008, Chris enlisted in the Oklahoma Army National Guard," President Trump said. "He trained as a sniper, becoming known as one of the best shots anywhere at any time."

His wife, Jane Horton, shares his legacy and has done so since the day she welcomed her brave soldier home. On Memorial Day, his story made its way to Washington, to be told on a day so many remember those who lost their lives.

"Standing watch with his comrades, he died in the ensuing gun battle with enemy forces," the president said.

He was hero, not fazed by death.

"Chris sacrificed his life to protect his fellow soldiers and to protect all Americans." Trump said.

He was awarded the purple heart and bronze star for his courage.

"Together we will preserve his memory today, tomorrow and always."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: