Pregnant woman hit by car outside Tulsa's BOK Center Thursday night attends baby shower

TULSA -- A pregnant woman hit by a car and left lying on the ground outside the BOK Center spoke out Saturday.

Just days after the being hit by a car, friends and family held a baby shower in Broken Arrow for the mother-to-be.

The 30-year-old says the driver not only fractured her leg, but also led her to make a decision in her pregnancy she didn’t want to make.

Nicole Lewis said she was forced to take X-Rays and receive treatment not recommended for pregnant women to ensure both her and her baby are safe.

Despite the bitter news of having to take the tests, Lewis’ doctor says it’s a good report. Both her and her baby boy are healthy.

The night of the incident, Lewis says she was using the cross walk outside the center when a dark SUV hit her before driving off.

Lewis says she hopes police can find the person responsible for her unnecessary pain.

"This huge thing got dropped on me by somebody who didn't even care to stop and check and see if I was okay,” said Lewis.

Lewis showed her gratitude Saturday for the group of people she says helped her after she was struck by the car.

Those with any information on the hit-and-run are asked to contact the Tulsa Police Department.

